British Padel Number One, Leamington's Tia Norton is a Game4Padel Ambassador

Tia Norton

Leamington Spa based British padel player, Tia Norton, has joined former world number one tennis player, Andy Murray and former British number ones Annabel Croft and Andrew Castle, as an ambassador for UK padel business, Game4Padel.

Tia, who is aged just 18, started playing padel when she was 12 and is the first British woman to compete on the World Padel Tour. She has represented the GB women’s senior team five times, played in three European Championships and one World Championships, and in August 2021 she turned professional.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Game4Padel, the company behind a UK-wide network of playing facilities for the sport, already operates more padel venues than any other UK provider and plans to be the dominant player in the fastest growing sport in the country.

Tia and the other ambassadors will work with Game4Padel to help promote the sport in the UK, open new venues, host exclusive coaching sessions and provide insight into the sport as it continues to grow across the country.

Padel is a form of tennis that is fun, easy to play and sociable. It is played with four players in a glass-enclosed court about one-third of the size of a tennis court. The rules are broadly similar to tennis, although players serve underarm – making it much easier for beginners – and the walls are used as part of the game, making for longer rallies. It can be played in groups of mixed ages and abilities, as tactics and subtlety are as important as power.