Brakes' Trophy hopes ended by Rochdale

Paul Holleran was pleased with aspects of Leamington's display.

​Leamington FC boss Paul Holleran took heart from a hard-working display as his side were knocked out of the FA Trophy by professional outfit Rochdale on Tuesday night.

​Goals in each half from Tobi Adebayo-Rowling and Matthew Dennis secured Rochdale’s progress through to round four in a match delayed from Saturday after the Brakes’ pitch was waterlogged.

But Holleran said there was plenty to take from the tie.

He told the club’s media: "I thought it was a decent game. Rochdale are a very good and fluent footballling side with different variations to them within their system and they give you lots to think about.

"So I was pleased with how we were brave in what we did – we went with a front two press and then changed to a three when we had to in play and I thought Tim and Cally did really well.

"We’ve got one or two missing as well and in the first-half we had to work hard to stay in the tie but were really good on the break and had two or three really good opportunities, including hitting the post.

"We’re disappointed with the goal we conceded from the corner as we should have got a block in and been more aggressive.

"Then in the second-half the majority of the game was played in their half and we created some good half chances to get the equaliser but we couldn’t quite get it and it was a second set play that did us again.

"But there was lots and lots to like with some good performances and we worked really hard.”

Leamington now prepare to travel to Spennymoor Town on Saturday in National League North, who are four points and four places above them in the table.

Holleran added: “We’ve got a really busy period in the National League now. In November we’ve been in games and got back in games and then just lost to the odd moment and then you haven’t won for three or four weeks, so we have to address that.”