Holleran delighted by improved Leamington display in Fylde re-match

Action from the defeat to Hereford on Saturday. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Paul Holleran was delighted with the way his Leamington FC side fared at AFC Fylde on Tuesday night – in stark contrast to the original fixture between the sides which was abandoned last month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Back in September, Leamington were 4-0 down before heavy rain forced the game to be abandoned and subsequently rearranged.

And this time around, despite the hosts taking the lead just two minutes in from the penalty spot, Adam Walker levelled just before half-time to secure a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holleran told the club’s media afterwards: “I think two or three weeks ago I was a little bit embarrassed the way the game went. As much as we’re aware of the differences I thought we could have done a lot better. I thought they (Fylde) were exceptional.

"But tonight, after an horrific start for us, again, I thought we showed unbelievable character; our work ethic and our shape was good. I thought in the first half - you always know that you’re going to be second best in terms of possession and entries into areas, but in terms of good opportunities and real chances, we were worthy of where we were in the game.

“I think as the game went on - we’re a bit stretched at the moment - we lost Owen at the weekend, we’ve lost Miro a while ago; we lost Ewan at half time today; but I thought the senior players were brilliant tonight - the likes of Rob Evans, Josh Quaynor, Joe Clarke, Adam Walker - players that know the DNA of Leamington - really were exceptional tonight, because that was some effort in the second half, it really was.

"In all my time at Leamington - and we can talk about the days when we went and beat Wrexham and Stockport or whatever - but I think that point tonight is right up there, just for the pure guts and determination of the players, but I don’t want to get away from the fact that they’re such an exceptional club and side. They’re like a League Two club really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result came after a 2-1 defeat at home to Hereford on Saturday.

This weekend, Leamington hit the road again with a trip to Scarborough Athletic – the match being played at Bridlington Town who are hosting Scarborough’s games this season.