Holleran happy as Leamington maintain unbeaten start to the season

Leamington boss Paul Holleran

Holleran admitted his team were 'second best' for the most part at Aggbrough, but was delighted they dug in to claim a share of the spoils, with Callum Hawkins' brilliant penalty save from Ashley Hemmings on 20 minutes proving crucial.

The match was played in sweltering conditions, and it was an excellent point for Leamington as they built on their 4-0 opening day win over Farsley Celtic.

"It was a tough afternoon for us in those conditions, playing against a very good team," said Holleran.

"We were second best for most of the game, but we have got a very good defensive performance, and a very good goalkeeping performance to thank for the draw.

"It was a good defensive performance from the whole group, although we probably had a spell from 45 to 65 where we got on top.

"But this happens in this division, you come up against some good sides, get some difficult afternoons, and sometimes you just have to find a way.

"We had defended well, and with a little bit of luck we have managed to come away with a clean sheet and a point.

"There are lots of things we can do better, but you can't fault the character, the work ethic and the desire of the players and we are delighted to have got something."

The Brakes are quickly back in action on Tuesday night when they make a first trip to newly-promoted Buxton, who have also started the season well.

They too have four points after a 1-1 draw at Peterborough Sports was followed by a 1-0 win over Curzon Ashton, and Holleran is expecting another tough game.

"I think all of the teams that have come into the league this year are going to have a really big say in it," said the Leamington boss.

"They are all good sides, they are all well backed, and it is going to be a fascinating league.

"Every point you get is important, and the points do come in all shapes and sizes in this league.