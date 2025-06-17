Leamington goalkeeper Hawkins departs but former Nottingham Forest and Mansfield Town defender arrives

Callum Hawkins has left Leamington after making 132 appearances. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Goalkeeper Callum Hawkins has left Leamington FC after a successful three years with the Brakes.

​Hawkins made 132 appearances since his initial arrival in February 2022 from Burton Albion, first on loan and then signing permanently in September 2023.

He played a key role in the Brakes’ promotion back into National League North and was again a star man in the last campaign.

It’s believed Hawkins is keen to make a move further north, closer to where he his based, given the regular commute he faces for Brakes matches and training.

Boss Paul Holleran said: “He has been fantastic for us from the minute he stepped through the door - even throughout a difficult period for him personally with his ACL injury, when he and his family were so supportive of the club.

"He is a great kid and I have loved working with him. He and his team mates have received great backing from his family, and they will all be sorely missed.

“I always knew this day would come eventually, but Callum has decided to look for a club closer to where he is based. We wish him all the best.”

Hawkins said: “Thank you to everyone involved with the club for my time here over the past four years, there are so many amazing people involved in and around the club that both my family and I are proud to call friends.

"I have loved every second being with this fantastic club and I will never forget all the memories we’ve made in that time. Through all the ups and downs I can safely say that I have loved my time here.

“To all the management, players, staff, volunteers and all the fans, thank you for everything. Both my family and I be watching from afar.”

Meanwhile, Leamington have made their first summer signing with the acquisition of central midfielder Ethan Hill.

The 22-year-old began his career at Nottingham Forest before switching to Mansfield Town in early 2020.

Spells with Kettering Town, AFC Telford and Ilkeston followed, before signing for Barwell from where he has now made the move to Leamington.

Holleran said: “Ethan fits the profile of player that look for at Leamington - he is young and ambitious, and we are looking forward to working with him.”