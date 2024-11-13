Leamington set for Trophy battle with King's Lynn

Paul Holleran, who marked 15 years in charge at Leamington this week.

​Leamington FC will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday as they welcome King’s Lynn Town in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Their Norfolk-visitors are also members of the National League North and the two sides drew 0-0 when they met in a league encounter at The Walks at the end of October.

But they’ll now go head-to-head in the FA Trophy as both sides look to progress further on the road to Wembley.

For Leamington, it’s a chance to arrest a mini-run of two defeats on the bounce.

After losing 2-1 to Peterborough Sports last Tuesday, they then fell by the same scoreline at league leaders Chorley on Saturday to leave themselves 13th in the standings and four points off the play-off places.

After Chorley had begun the better of the two sides, they went in front when some excellent work on the left wing allowed Momodou Touray to set up Danny Ormerod, who calmly slotted his shot past the Leamington goalkeeper Callum Hawkins to give the Magpies the lead on 22 minutes.

But Brakes responded against the run of play, equalising with a rebounded effort from Henry Landers that beat home keeper Matt Urwin with ten minutes of normal time left in the first half.

However, the home side would go in at the break ahead. Ormerod found space on the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful low strike into the bottom corner, giving the Magpies a well-deserved lead.

Hawkins denied Ormerod his hat-trick with a fine save midway through the second-half, but aside from Adam Walker firing too high for Leamington and persistent late pressure from the visitors, there were few clear chances for either side in the second-half and it was the hosts who prevailed to move three points clear at the top, although that lead was cut to a point thanks to Kidderminster winning in midweek.

