Jocky's Jokers end Leamington skittles season on a high

Jocky's Jokers - Toby Askin, Paul (Jocky) Wilson, Graeme Ellis, Rob Ainscow, Henry Askin, Wayne Morrall

Jocky’s Jokers finished their season with their first maximum 20-0 points win of the year, in the Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles league this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They beat Skittled Pink 202-168 (20-0) thanks to a good all-round performance, which puts them into an unassailable fifth place and gives them a top half of the table finish. Skittled pink stay ninth. Meanwhile the rest of the teams have one more game to play.

At the top of the table, second and third place teams, Demons and Zimmers, had a chance to make up ground on leaders Grovers Rovers, who had no game this week. Demons failed to capitalise only winning 212-197 (11-9) against Pacemakers, although Dave Turner did score a magnificent 45 for them, meaning they now trail Rovers by nine points with just one match left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zimmers made a better fist of closing the gap by beating Bad Eggs 223-194 (17-3) with the only resistance coming from Donna Kerr, top scoring on 43 for Bad Eggs. That leaves Zimmers fourteen points behind the leaders but still with an outside chance of the title.

Fourth place BFC United, had an outstanding 227-175 (20-0) win over Nutters, with Tommy Elliot (43 pins) and Kevin Mitchell (40) top scoring. All Sorts stay sixth with a comfortable 206-195 (14-6) win over Groovies, with Andy Parker’s top score of 44, just edging out a frustrated Pete Harrison, on 41 pins, for Groovies.