Leamington prop forward and vice-captain, Louis Dunbavin, was selected to play for Warwickshire in their recent match against East Midlands, played at Dunstable. Last week, Dunbavin was a key member of the Leamington squad that were narrowly beaten in the final of the Papa John Trophy North Plate competition.