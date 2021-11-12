Bicknell takes first as Octavian Droobers take part in November Classic

Sports news.

Resumption of the annual November Classic weekend was well received by orienteers of all ages from across the country, including the Octavian Droobers Orienteering Club.

The weekend began on Saturday with an urban race in Salisbury, organised by Sarum Orienteering Club, with courses starting and finishing close to the Cathedral and climbing up into residential areas to the west of the city, writes Karin Kirk.

Sue Bicknell was first in the Women's Hyper Vet class taking 52.34 mins on the 3.4km course.

Chris McCartney was second in the 6km Men's Vets class in 40.08 mins and Mike Hampton was third in the Men's Hyper Vet class taking 43.10 mins on the 3.4km course.

Sunday saw the classic cross country event in the New Forest and featured marshes, heather and some wooded areas.

The start and finish were located to the West of Ocknell camp site and organised by Southampton Orienteering Club.

Nine courses were planned and Octavian Droobers members has some good runs.

Sue Bicknell W75 was fourth on the 3km course in 47.34 mins, Chris McCartney was sixth M50 on the Short Brown 9.9km in 80.46 mins, Barry Elkington was first M65 in 60.45 mins on the Blue 8km course and Lesley Ross was first W55 on the same course in 72.23mins.

Max Straube-Roth was third placed M12 on the 4.5km Light Green course taking 69.06mins, Anne Straube was first W45 on the Short Blue 6.9km course in 57.38 mins, Trevor Simpson was fourth M80 on the Short Green 4.1km course and Hilary Simpson fourth W80 in 53.47 mins on the 3km course.

Club members will be competing locally this weekend at Itchington Holt and in the West Midlands championships at Worcester Beacon in the Malvern Hills.