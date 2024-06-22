Birmingham Bears ease to T20 Blast win over Rapids

Jacob Bethell scored 71 not out as Bears eased to victory.

Sam Hain and Jacob Bethell powered Bears to the top of the Vitality Blast North Group as they gained the bragging rights over local rivals Worcestershire Rapids at New Road.

Hain and Bethell joined forces with the Bears rocking at 7/3 in reply to Worcestershire’s 155/7. Both hit half centuries and featured in a century partnership to guide Bears to a fourth successive win.

Hain was dismissed with one run needed for 76 to end a stand of 148 – a record-fourth wicket partnership against Worcestershire in the competition. But Bethell remained undefeated on 71 to see the Bears home with 2.1 overs to spare.

The fourth wicket duo batted with great assurance and calmness as Bears moved two points clear with a sixth triumph of the summer. Next up at home is the return Derby Day fixture on Friday 12 July, with over 10,000 tickets already sold.

Bears captain, Alex Davies, put the home side in to bat on a new hybrid pitch.

Michael Booth, making his first Bears T20 appearance, struck with just his second ball as Kashir Ali was caught trying to emulate the six he struck off Booth’s debut delivery.

Jake Lintott pulled off a superb one handed catch at mid off to dismiss Josh Cobb off Craig Miles before Ed Pollock lofted Dan Mousley into the hands of mid on in the final over of the powerplay.

Roderick was bowled by a ball of full length from Danny Briggs for his 231st career Blast wicket and he struck again as Hose departed to an excellent catch low down on the long on boundary and shortly before ex-Bear Ethan Brookes fell in the same area off Bethell.

Another attempted big hit, by Nathan Smith, led to his downfall at long-off – off Lintott – before some spirited late hitting from Rob Jones and Tom Taylor lifted the final total to 155-7.

Worcestershire needed early wickets and Smith struck twice in two balls in the opening over of the Bears innings.

Ed Barnard attempted to ramp the New Zealander and lobbed an easy catch to keeper Roderick and then a fine delivery bowled Mousley.

It became 7 for three when Hayden Walsh held onto a low chance after Bears captain Alex Davies sliced a Taylor delivery to Walsh.

But Hain, so often a thorn in Worcestershire’s side, unleashed a series of fine strokes as he and Bethell launched a recovery, initially rebuilding and then accelerating.

It was Bethell who produced the power hitting and he brought up his fifty in three balls less than Hain – 37 – with the third of his three sixes.

Hain and Chris Benjamin were dismissed in a late flurry by Tom Taylor before the Bears sealed victory.

First Team Coach Mark Robinson said: “Our batting, catching and fielding has been outstanding in the last two games.

“We were under the pump tonight. We didn’t bowl particularly great in the powerplay but Jake Lintott pulls out a great catch and you suddenly get them three down.

“We just kept taking wickets, the spinners have been consistent. At different times you have to ‘grow’ a team and that takes time and patience. We’ve got a lot of faith in some outstanding young people and one or two good old ones as well.