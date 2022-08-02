Friendly defeat for Lillington Bowling Club at home to Caldecott Park

Lillington Bowling Club were beaten in a mixed friendly at home to Caldecott Park 38-37.

By Sports Reporter
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:17 am
Helen Ellicott, who played 3 to Dave Turner in their 17-9 win
Helen Ellicott, who played 3 to Dave Turner in their 17-9 win

Linda Kirby, Kevin Pye, Helen Ellicott and skip Dave Turner trailed 4-5 at 8 ends but a surging second spell secured a 17-9 win against the visitors rink.

Pam Ponting, Sarah Jayne Brazier, Jim Melville and skip June Sibbick had a really close encounter with a Barry Godfrey quartet, leading 8-7 at 8 ends but the visitors edged it with a 16-14 win

Pauline Smith, Mark Ritchie, David Harwood and skip Dave Golder drew 4 each at 8 ends against a Caldicott rink skipped by Tony J but the visitors won the last 5 ends for a comfortable 13-6 victory.

You can send your sports results and stories you would like published to [email protected]

Dave Turner