Phil Blake takes Croquet Club Championship

By ADRIAN MORRISContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:01 BST
Phil Blake took the Club’s Golf Croquet championship and Pauline Harvey took the Tier 2 contest for members with a handicap of 5 or more.

Championship

The semi-finals were both closely fought but both were won two games to nil.

Blake took the first semi v Adrian Morris and Mervyn Harvey the second v Nigel Pigdon.

Phil Blake (left) receives the trophy from last year's winner Mervyn HarveyPhil Blake (left) receives the trophy from last year's winner Mervyn Harvey
The final saw, last year’s winner Harvey taking a good lead in the first game, but Blake took the game by scoring five hoops in a row. The second game was very closely fought but Blake prevailed and took the Club Championship.

Tier 2.

In the first Semi-final, Alan Worrall was fast out of the blocks and took a commanding lead Pauline Harvey made a nervy start but played better as game progressed but, too late, so Worrall took the first game.

The Second and third games saw Harvey regain form and through to the final.

Runner up Elizabeth Thomson with Winner, Pauline Harvey, holding the trophyRunner up Elizabeth Thomson with Winner, Pauline Harvey, holding the trophy
The second Semi between Elizabeth Thomson and Jeff Linsay, could not have been closer. This match also went to the third game and at 12 – 12 a golden hoop was played with Thomson was the victor.

The final, between Harvey and Thomson also went to three games. Thomson won the first but Harvey was in top form to take the next two.

If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet

