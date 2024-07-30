Phil Blake takes Croquet Club Championship
Championship
The semi-finals were both closely fought but both were won two games to nil.
Blake took the first semi v Adrian Morris and Mervyn Harvey the second v Nigel Pigdon.
The final saw, last year’s winner Harvey taking a good lead in the first game, but Blake took the game by scoring five hoops in a row. The second game was very closely fought but Blake prevailed and took the Club Championship.
Tier 2.
In the first Semi-final, Alan Worrall was fast out of the blocks and took a commanding lead Pauline Harvey made a nervy start but played better as game progressed but, too late, so Worrall took the first game.
The Second and third games saw Harvey regain form and through to the final.
The second Semi between Elizabeth Thomson and Jeff Linsay, could not have been closer. This match also went to the third game and at 12 – 12 a golden hoop was played with Thomson was the victor.
The final, between Harvey and Thomson also went to three games. Thomson won the first but Harvey was in top form to take the next two.
If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet
