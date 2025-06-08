Royal Leamington Spa ABC compete in Essex
Royal Leamington Spa ABC were in Dagenham on Sunday
Leamington’s oldest gym we’re on the road again on Sunday with Sam Harvey boxing in a 83kg contest against Keegan Boylan of Greenwood ABC in Dagenham.
Starting on the front foot against Keegan who was the much taller boxer Sam out worked him in the first round constantly keeping him under pressure this continued into the second with Keegan taking a standing count but bravely hanging on to the bell the pressure proved to much in the final round with the referee halting the contest