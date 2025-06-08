Royal Leamington Spa ABC compete in Essex

By Lee Kelly
Contributor
Published 8th Jun 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 09:20 BST
Jason Callum Sam Harvey and Lee KellyJason Callum Sam Harvey and Lee Kelly
Jason Callum Sam Harvey and Lee Kelly
Royal Leamington Spa ABC were in Dagenham on Sunday

Leamington’s oldest gym we’re on the road again on Sunday with Sam Harvey boxing in a 83kg contest against Keegan Boylan of Greenwood ABC in Dagenham.

Starting on the front foot against Keegan who was the much taller boxer Sam out worked him in the first round constantly keeping him under pressure this continued into the second with Keegan taking a standing count but bravely hanging on to the bell the pressure proved to much in the final round with the referee halting the contest

Related topics:DagenhamLeamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice