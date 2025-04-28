Tale of two parkruns in Warwick and Lithuania

Josh and Jimmy at Warwick parkrun.

It was a tale of two parkruns on Saturday as four Warwick regulars took on the event 1,400 miles apart.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racecourse regulars Rebecca and Sarah enjoyed their 5k adventure against a backdrop of pine trees in Vingis Park, the maiden course for the free event in Lithuania.

The route goes through a forest in the scenic recreation space popular with residents of the capital city Vilnius — as well as parkrun ‘tourists’ from further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah scored a personal best on Saturday morning, while Rebecca came home in a time of sub-27 minutes ‘for the first time in ages.’

Rebecca and Sarah are all cheers on Saturday in Vingis Park

Ninety-two people completed the 32nd instalment of the run, which took the free, timed community event to the Baltic country in September 2024.

‘It was a lovely run through fresh, lush Vingis park,’ Rebecca said of her 309th parkrun.

‘There was an untroubled two-lap route, some of which was an easy and pleasant downhill descent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Parkrunners of different nationalities descended on the park’s cafes for replenishment afterwards.’

Meanwhile in Warwick, Josh and Jimmy were among 431 people who completed the racecourse ‘loop-back’ route around the golf course and nature reserves.

Jimmy scored a PB of 23:26, arriving home in 82nd place, while Josh was the 92nd person to enter the funnel with a time of 23:46.