Kenilworth band Sweet Mischief shows they’re completely Addicted to Blur

A new anthem for the summer has just been released, and it’s come from Kenilworth!

Sweet Mischief, who hail from the Warwickshire town, have just launched their first single – Addicted to Blur – and it is the perfect soundtrack for this summer’s Britpop revival.

The song is based on the real-life experience of signer Tony Sweet, who recently also released a song about Custard Corner, and is a love letter to the transformational power of music.

Released hot on the tails of Pulp’s first new album in 24 years and ahead of the Oasis reunion tour, Sweet Mischief hope their own take on Britpop will strike a chord with fans of the genre.

The artwork for Addicted to Blur by Sweet Mischief

As well as releasing the song on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms, Sweet Mischief have also made a music video that was filmed in Kenilworth and channels the clip for Blur’s smash hit Parklife.

And the band have continued to make the most of their song being called Addicted to Blur with the single’s artwork, which was created by their guitarist Dave Musson and is a tribute to the Julian Opie-created cover art for Blur’s ‘Best Of’ album – a painting that now hangs in the National Gallery.

Sweet Mischief can be found on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, and will be playing at the Leamington Food Festival on Saturday 6 September.