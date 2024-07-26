Bruce Springsteen Wembley Stadium set times: When 2024 World Tour will start and finish in London
Bruce Springsteen has brought his 2024 World Tour to the capital this week as he returned to Wembley Stadium’s stage in front of 90,000 fans on Thursday (July 25) - with another show coming up tomorrow (July 27).
Having performed at the iconic west London venue many times across his over five decade long career, Springsteen's most recent show there was in 2016 as part of his River Tour.
However, he has performed in the capital since then and even helmed a weekend of BST Hyde Park last year.
As the Boss returns to London we break down the full timings for his 2024 World Tour shows at Wembley Stadium.
Door opening times for Bruce Springsteen’s London 2024 World Tour shows at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium gates will open at 5pm for Bruce Springsteen’s London show on Saturday. Hospitality ticket holders will also be able to enter from this time.
What time will Bruce Springsteen come on stage?
The Born in the USA singer is to take to Wembley’s stage at around 7.15pm. The band’s show will finish by curfew, which is 10.30pm.
Support acts
There are no support acts planned for Bruce’s Wembley shows.
List of banned items
Here’s a list of things you aren’t allowed to bring in.
- Large umbrellas
- Aluminium and glass drink containers, including perfume bottles
- Plastic bottles over 500ml
- Alcohol
- Food and drink
- Pushchairs
- Selfie sticks
- Weapons and tools
- Flares, lasers, smoke devices and cannisters
- Large-bodied cameras and camcorders
- Drones
- Unauthorised musical instruments and vuvuzelas
