Follow our updating coverage of the NTA awards throughout this evening (September 10)

The National Television Awards are taking place tonight.

ITV is broadcasting the ceremony from The O2.

See who won awards throughout the evening.

The winners of this year’s National Television Awards are being revealed at a ceremony tonight. TV’s biggest and brightest will be taking to the stage at The O2 over the coming hours.

Joel Dommett will be on hand to help guide the stars and the audiences at home through the evening. It will include the awarding of this year’s special recognition prize to Wallace and Gromit.

The public had the chance to have a say on who received the awards. Find out more about how that worked.

We will be providing a live and updating list of the winners throughout the night. Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the winners of the NTAs 2025?

Joel Dommett hosts the National Television Awards | Indigo Television/ITV

The annual ceremony has become a firm fixture of the TV calendar since it began back in 1995. It includes awards such as best drama, best soap, and best performances.

Throughout the evening at the O2, the awards will be handed out and we will be updating the list below with each and every prize. So you can check back and see who has won which awards throughout the evening.

The show opened up with McFly doing a rendition of the classic Queen track Don’t Stop Me. It eventually transitioned into a version of the band’s own hit Five Colours In Her Hair.

After the performance, it was time to start handing out the awards. We will keep updating the list through the night:

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Nominees:

The Graham Norton Show

Would I Lie To You?

The Masked Singer

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Winner: Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (presented by Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon)

Returning Drama

Nominees:

Vera

Call the Midwife

Slow Horses

Gangs of London

Heartstopper

Winner: Call the Midwife (presented by Dermot O’Leary and Sir Trevor McDonald)

Factual Entertainment

Nominees:

Sort Your Life Out

Gogglebox

Clarkson’s Farm

Stacey & Joe

The Martin Lewis Money Show

Winners: Clarkson’s Farm (presented by Olivia Attwood)

Reality competition

Nominees:

The Traitors

Love Island

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here

Race Across the World

Winners: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here (presented by Elizabeth Hurley and Rob Rinder)

Serial drama performance

Nominees:

Jacqueline Joss - Lauren Branning - EastEnders

Steve McFadden - Phil Mitchell - EastEnders

Jack P. Shepherd - David Platt - Coronation Street

Sue Devaney - Debbie Webster - Coronation Street

Eden Taylor-Draper - Belle Dingle - Emmerdale

Winner: Steve McFadden - Phil Mitchell - EastEnders

TV presenter

Nominees:

Claudia Winkleman

Gary Lineker

Alison Hammond

Stacey Solomon

Ant & Dec

Winner: Gary Lineker (presented by Alesha Dixon)

Comedy

Nominees:

Gavin & Stacey

Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-up Special

Brassic

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Winner: Gavin & Stacey (presented by Greg Davies)

Daytime

Nominees:

Scam Interceptors

This Morning

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Loose Women

Winner: This Morning (presented by Pete Wicks and the dog Miller, plus Sam Thompson)

Who won this year’s Special Recognition?

Every year, the NTAs gives out a Special Recognition award with the recipients ranging from individual people to specific shows - such as Line of Duty in 2021. Last year it was handed out to presenter Davina McCall.

For 2025, the Special Recognition winner is set to be Wallace & Gromit. It comes after the release of the latest movie Vengeance Most Fowl at Christmas 2024.

How to watch The National Television Awards at home?

The NTAs have called ITV/ STV home since its debut 30 years ago and once again will be live on the channels tonight (September 10).

Viewers can tune in on ITV1/ STV, depending on which part of the country they are watching from. It will also be live on ITVX/ STV Player and can be caught on demand, if you are unable to watch it as it happens.

Joel Dommett is on hosting duties, but he will be joined by Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks. The reality star duo will be on the red carpet.

What time will The National Television Awards end?

Coverage is set to start at 8pm this evening, it has been confirmed. The NTAs will follow Emmerdale’s return after a surprise night off - following a brutal cliffhanger ending on Monday night (September 8).

The ceremony is due to run for approximately two and half hours, including adverts. It is expected to finish at around 10.30pm.

