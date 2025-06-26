Taskmaster series 19 is airing on Channel 4 weekly - but how many episodes are left? 📺

Taskmaster will continue with another episode tonight.

Greg Davies is back on hosting duties once again.

But how many episodes are left in series 19?

Taskmaster is back to brighten up your Thursday nights - but the season is almost over. Greg Davies has welcomed another batch of comedy stars to the beloved show.

Channel 4 has made history with the first American contestant - find out more here. See who else is in the cast for series 19.

But you might be wondering how many episodes are left in the current season. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Taskmaster on TV tonight?

Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4

The ninth episode of the season is set to air on Channel 4 this evening (June 26). It will begin at 9pm and is due to last for an hour, finishing at approximately 10pm.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “There's nostalgia in the air as Patatas the cat returns to the series.

“Meanwhile, Fatiha El-Ghorri knocks down an egg-shaped Alex Horne, Rosie Ramsey bravely faces her fear of heights, Mathew Baynton waits patiently near a safe and Stevie Martin constructs something special with a fishing line. As usual, Greg Davies sets the challenges and determines who has triumphed.”

How many episodes are left in the season?

Taskmaster has been fairly consistent when it comes to the length of its seasons over the years, especially since it moved to Channel 4. The show has had 10 episodes each series on the broadcaster - and that will be the same for series 19.

In the early years, it had slightly shorter runs between five and eight episodes, but has had 10 each season since the sixth one in 2018. The only exception being one off specials like the New Year’s festive episode.

Taskmaster will broadcast the ninth episode of series 19 tonight - leaving just one more episode. The season finale is set to be on TV next Thursday (July 3).

