Classical stars set to shine at Warwick Arts Centre

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Paul Lewis CBE and Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha are among the big name classical stars set to visit Warwick Arts Centre as part of the Coventry venue's forthcoming Orchestral Season 2025-2026.

The concert series begins with the much anticipated return of Chineke! Orchestra (24 Sept 2025) who present Beethoven's Triple Concerto, penned at the turn of the 19th century, alongside William Dawson's 1934 Negro Folk Symphony. Joining the pioneering majority Black and ethnically diverse orchestra are leading violinist Tai Murray, and classical superstars Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello) and Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano). Roderick Cox conducts, having recently recorded Dawson’s work with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

Pianist Paul Lewis CBE takes to the stage with Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra (2 Dec 2025) as they present works by Liszt, Beethoven, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky, while The Orchestra Of The Age of Enlightenment delve into Mozart's World (28 Jan 2026), and multi-prize-winning South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha accompanies the boundary-pushing Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (27 Feb 2026) under the baton of Kevin John Edusei.

Finally, The City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra's Music Director Kazuki Yamada leads the CBSO (5 Mar 2026) through Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No.1 (with Bruce Liu, winner of the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition) and Mussorgsky’s Pictures At An Exhibition.

Rising star Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha won the Song Prize at the 2021 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition and most recently was awarded the 2024 Herbert von Karajan Prize. Photo: Vera Elma Vacek

In addition, the Coventry venue also welcomes appearances from the CBSO Youth Orchestra (2 Nov 2025), fresh from celebrating their 20th anniversary, and the hugely respected National Youth Orchestra (5 Jan 2026). The 'world's greatest orchestra of teenagers', the NYO promise a typically exhilarating programme steered by conductor Alexandre Bloch (who recently conducted The Hallé at Warwick Arts Centre) and accompanied by world renowned cellist Inbal Segev.

Armonico Consort (18 Dec 2025) also take to the stage for Handel's Fireworks, while broadcaster Katie Derham introduces the BBC Concert Orchestra for a festive edition of BBC Radio 3’s Friday Night is Music Night (12 Dec 2025).

Warwick Arts Centre's affordable Lunchtime Concerts series (£5/free) continues with appearances from mezzo-soprano Martha McLorinan and pianist Lynn Arnold (9 Oct 2025), violinist Jeremy Samson and pianist Colin Druce (13 Nov 2025), and pianist Euan Stevenson (11 Dec 2025); the University of Warwick Music Centre ensembles celebrate Heroes And Villains (15 Oct 2025) with a free concert; the University of Warwick Chamber Choir present choral gems for Wintertide (5 Dec 2025); and the University of Warwick Symphony Orchestra and Chorus' Eternal Echoes (7 Dec 2025) includes reflective works by Rutter, Respigh, and more.

For more information, see: warwickartscentre.co.uk