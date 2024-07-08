Full stream ahead for Britain's poshest train

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

£700 is just the ticket on the Northern Belle

Passengers are forking out up to £700 each for a champagne steam-hauled trip aboard Britain’s poshest train from the Midlands this month.

But despite the price, tickets for the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle sold out within days of going on sale and a spokesman said: “We could have sold twice the number.”

The train – once described by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” – will be hauled by a former British Railways steam engine called Tangmere over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line.

Historic steam loco Tangmere hauling the Northern Belle

Hundreds of rail enthusiasts are expected to turn out to photograph the umber-and-cream carriages, which once formed part of the iconic Orient Express, on Saturday July 27.

A red carpet will be laid over the station platform as passengers board at Coventry at 7.35a,, before further stops at Birmingham International Station (7.50), Wolverhampton (8.30), Stafford (8.50) and Crewe (9.20).

After being welcomed with a first glass of champagne, they will tuck into a three-course brunch during the journey north to Carlisle, where they will have the opportunity to explore the medieval castle and the 12th century cathedral.

Then, in the evening, a slap-up six-course dinner with wine will be served during the journey home through the North Yorkshire moors.

The Northern Belle spokesman said: “Our steam-hauled journeys are always incredibly popular and this one sold out in record time, although it’s always worth checking for last-minute cancellations.

“However, the train will be back in the Midlands in August for excursions to Weymouth, Torquay and the steam railway in Paignton, followed by another steam trip over the Settle-Carlisle line in October.

“There will also be a special Christmas Lunch trip in December.”