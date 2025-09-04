Luxury Alveston Manor set to host grand wedding open day

Four-star Alveston Manor Hotel is set to open its doors this month for a special wedding event.

To be held on Friday 5 September the grand showcase is designed to help couples on their way to ‘I do’ as they search for inspiration for their big day.

Loved-up couples are invited to attend the open evening, where they will be able to meet wedding coordinators and tour the spacious Cedar Room, with space for up to 120 guests.

The romantic wedding venue, which hosts celebrations almost every weekend and during the week, is opening its venue to allow couples to explore the beautifully styled wedding setup, meet the team behind the day, and enjoy a glass of fizz.

Weddings at Alveston Manor

Jen Hammocks, Sales & Events Manager at Alveston Manor Hotel said: “It is the finer details which really bring a wedding to life and at Alveston Manor Hotel we are blessed to have so many wonderful suppliers right on our doorstep.

“Planning a wedding can be a tall task, and couples can often feel overwhelmed by everything on the to do list. By bringing so many wedding experts and suppliers into one room we hope to inspire couples and open their eyes to all the different touches you can bring to the celebration.”

Touching on recent trends which she has seen in the wedding industry, Jen added:

“We’ve found most couples want to keep it simple, with smaller centre pieces, handmade favours and DIY decorations. The rising cost of living is having an impact and many couples look to create elegant wedding celebrations without the huge price tag.

Ceremonies can be held outdoors at Alveston Manor

“At Alveston Manor we have a range of options and packages to suit all budgets, and our scenic location means that you are never compromising on setting.”

Set in a traditional Elizabethan build, Alveston Manor is one of Stratford-Upon-Avon’s most

romantic wedding venues. With its sweeping and picturesque views of the grounds where the first ever performance of A Midsummer Nights Dream took place, elegant function suites, and a blend of historic grandeur and modern luxury, it provides the perfect backdrop for your special day.

Whether you dream of an intimate celebration or a lavish reception, the dedicated wedding team will tailor every detail of your big day, from bespoke menus crafted with the finest seasonal produce to a relaxing spa day for a bit of pre- or post-wedding relaxation.

Alveston Manor’s Wedding Event will take place on September 5th from 5-7pm. No tickets needed.

Guests booking their wedding before the end of the year, to take place before July 2026 will receive a 15% discount on the Alveston and Shakespeare packages, plus complimentary bridal suite the night before and a 55-minute spa treatment for the couple.

To reserve your space, please visit