Pride Swim to be held at Stratford Leisure Centre

Stratford Leisure Centre is to host a Pride Swim on Sunday, 18 August, with the aim of helping to connect the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Launched at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships at London Aquatics Centre in April, the swims are taking place across the country.

Each Pride Swim seeks to support the physical and mental health of participants and encourage inclusion, whilst also raising money for Switchboard, the national LGBTQIA+ Support Line, in their 50th year.

The initiative is run by Out & Wild Events, IMPROPER Agency and aquatics club Out to Swim, while it is also supported by Swim England and London Marathon Events.

Leading leisure operator Everyone Active, which is one of the core event partners, runs Stratford Leisure Centre in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

The session, due to take place from 10am until 11am, will also feature floats, toys and inflatables. It is open to all in the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

For more information on Pride Swim 2024, visit www.prideswim.org

Richard Bell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming the local community for this exciting and inclusive event.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy our state-of-the-art facilities, while improving their physical health and wellbeing and raising money for a brilliant cause.”

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, Environmental and Neighbourhood Services Portfolio said: “As a District Council, we are committed to creating an environment that embraces diversity and fosters inclusivity. So, it’s great that we’re able to offer this Pride Swim event in Stratford-upon-Avon.”

Founder of Pride Swim and Out & Wild Festival, Polly Shute, said: “These events are a great way to bring communities together, with a real focus on wellbeing.

"We have worked hard with our partners to ensure the swims are open to all, including families as well as adults and that they embrace the whole LGBTQ+ community and allies.”

CEO of Switchboard, Steph Fuller, said: "We are delighted to be working with Pride Swim on these events and encouraging people, whatever their body or prior experience, to enjoy taking part in swimming."