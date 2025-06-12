Introducing Ewen Weatherburn in Deep Cover.

June 12, 2025

Introducing Ewen Weatherburn in Deep Cover — Sharing the Screen with Hollywood’s Finest

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Deep Cover

British actor Ewen Weatherburn makes a standout appearance in the new action-comedy Deep Cover, which premieres today exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Joining an A-list cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed, Weatherburn’s role in this high-energy film marks a significant milestone in his career.

Born in North Yorkshire and currently residing in Warwickshire, Weatherburn is best known for his versatile work in independent cinema. He steps confidently into the spotlight in Deep Cover, a sharp and thrilling story about improv actors accidentally thrust into the UK’s criminal underworld. Under the direction of British filmmaker Tom Kingsley (Stath Lets Flats, Ghosts), Weatherburn has gained recognition as a rising star.

Shot entirely on location in London, Deep Cover blends fast-paced action with sharp satire, offering audiences a fresh take on the undercover thriller. Weatherburn’s performance adds grit and humour that ground the film’s more outlandish moments.

In addition to Deep Cover, Weatherburn is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series Run Away, based on Harlan Coben’s novel, further expanding his impressive portfolio. He also recently worked alongside Hollywood icon Tom Cruise on a forthcoming film, marking another exciting milestone in his career.

Ewen Weatherburn

Reflecting on his journey, Weatherburn shares, “Every project I take on is an opportunity to grow, to challenge myself, and to tell stories that resonate deeply with audiences. Working with such incredible talent fuels my passion and drives me to push creative boundaries. I’m grateful to be on this journey and excited for what’s next.”

Deep Cover is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, bringing British wit and Hollywood flair to screens worldwide.