Sir Joshua Reynolds - Great artist or destroyer of pictures?

By Sandra Bevan
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Joshua Reynolds - self portrait inspired by the work of Rembrandt
Enjoy an illustrated talk about the great British painter, Joshua Reynolds by Adam Busiakiewicz, Art Historian, Lecturer and Cataloguer of paintings in the Old Master Paintings Department at Sotheby's. Adam will entertain and inform us about the work of this great eighteenth century artist who pushed the boundaries of composition and use of materials to replicate such artists as Rembrandt.

Benn Hall, Newbold Road Rugby CV21 2LN

Free parking

Thursday 24th April at 7.30

Wine and orange juice on sale from 7.00

Guests £8.00 Students £2.00

For more details visit www.theartsocietyrugby.org.uk

