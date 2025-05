Superheroes invited to take flight at Redkangaroo Coventry this February half-term

Oxygen Activeplay

This February half-term, 17th-21st February, RedKangaroo Coventry is hosting a super half-term with mighty savings

Families around England are invited to celebrate half-term like superheroes and take flight at RedKangaroo Coventry.

RedKangaroo Coventry is offering a five-day bounce pass, which includes one hour of open play, on each day of the half term, for just £30.

Every hero, from tiny tots to jumpers can burn off energy as they hit the interconnected trampolines, the UK’s tallest indoor drop slide, tons of inflatables, dodgeball courts, a wipeout game, a ninja obstacle course, a 20m tumble track and more!

For the sidekicks, also known as parents, who need to refuel, each park has a café serving delicious treats and most importantly coffee. The menu offers a full range of pizzas, paninis, breakfasts and more, including dedicated menus for kids and toddlers.

For jumpers eager for their next adventure after February half term, RedKangaroo Coventry will host its monthly Neon Night party on Friday 7th March from 6pm-8pm, where the neon lights are turned up and a DJ plays tunes all night, while bouncers enjoy an evening filled with games, dancing, jumping, glow sticks, and yummy snacks.

To find out more or to make a booking, go to the website.