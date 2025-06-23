Talisman Theatre joins town-wide celebrations marking 450 years since Queen Elizabeth I's visit to Kenilworth

This summer The Talisman Theatre is proud to partner with Kenilworth Town Council to mark a momentous occasion in the town’s history — the 450th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth I’s historic visit to Kenilworth Castle in 1575.

To celebrate this royal milestone, the Talisman is presenting a vibrant programme of live performance, film, visual art, and community creativity inspired by the Elizabethan age — all as part of the town-wide commemorations.

The Queen’s Players: An Elizabethan Fringe Night

Thursday 3rd July | 🕢 7:30pm & 9:00pm

Made in 48 Hours get ready to get Queen E to rock! (L- Sam Harris and R- Elysia Sully)

Holiday Inn, Kenilworth

Produced by Sam Harris, Jo Gough & Paige Phelps

Step into a world of intrigue, passion and revelry with this evocative and imaginative Fringe performance night, inspired by the Elizabethan era. Expect a rich mix of theatre, poetry, movement and surprise as the Bard’s spirit is reimagined through a contemporary lens.

Brought to life by Talisman Theatre Fringe, this immersive event promises a unique and unforgettable evening of creative storytelling. Book early for the 7:30pm show – it’s always a popular slot!

Talisman Cinema: Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Saturday 5th July | 🕢 7:30pm

Talisman Theatre

As part of the Cinema at the Tali season, this sweeping historical drama sees Cate Blanchett reprise her role as Elizabeth I in a powerful portrayal of a queen facing courtly intrigue, assassination threats and the Spanish Armada.

With a 15-minute intermission, open bar, and a beautifully crafted film experience, this is cinema fit for a queen.

Made in 48 Hours Presents: Queen E Rocks!

Sunday 27th July | 🕢 7:30pm

Talisman Theatre

Created by the daring Made in 48 Hours team, this one-night-only musical comedy mashes up history and hilarity with live music, questionable accuracy, and non-stop fun.

The cast and crew have just 48 hours to stage the entire show, making this a chaotic and charming celebration of Elizabeth I’s reign. All proceeds support Warwickshire Vision (Charity No. 1123220).

Plein Air Art Exhibition at the Talisman Theatre

Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th August | 10am–4pm

Talisman Theatre – Free entry

Step inside the Talisman Theatre to enjoy a vibrant exhibition inspired by Kenilworth Castle — the very site where Robert Dudley famously entertained Queen Elizabeth I during her historic visit 450 years ago.

Local artists of all ages have captured the castle’s atmosphere during special Plein Air open-air painting days. This pop-up exhibition showcases a diverse collection of 2D and 3D works, many available for purchase.

Visitors are warmly invited to browse the artwork and enjoy refreshments from the theatre café. Celebrate Kenilworth’s creativity, history, and community spirit!

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Monday 25th – Saturday 30th August

Talisman Theatre

A side-splitting sprint through all 37 plays in just 97 minutes! This modern comedy classic captures the spirit of Elizabethan drama with a high-energy, irreverent twist.

It’s Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before – fast, furious, and very, very funny. A perfect finale to the Talisman’s royal season.

These events form part of a town-wide programme led by Kenilworth Town Council, commemorating Queen Elizabeth I’s legendary 19-day stay at Kenilworth Castle, famously hosted by the Earl of Leicester, Robert Dudley.

Sam Harris, Community Liaison Manager at the Talisman Theatre, commented:

“It’s a real honour for the Talisman to play a part in this landmark moment for Kenilworth. From history lovers to comedy fans and art enthusiasts, there’s something in our programme for everyone — and we’re thrilled to help bring the story of Elizabeth I to life in creative and accessible ways for our community.”

All main events take place at the Talisman Theatre, Barrow Road, Kenilworth, unless otherwise stated. Tickets and full event information are available via the Talisman Theatre website: www.talismantheatre.co.uk