Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub partners with UK Government to boost business support

Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub has announced its partnership with the UK Government's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) on the new Business Growth Service, designed to make it easier for businesses across the UK, including in Coventry and Warwickshire, to find and access the support they need to start, grow and succeed.

The Business Growth Service helps businesses to access free, expert and impartial advice, including vital local support through Growth Hubs across England.

The new service addresses feedback from businesses that navigating business support can be difficult, by connecting support from the UK Government with vital services delivered through their local Growth Hub and other local providers.

Craig Humphrey, CEO of Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub said, “we're thrilled to partner with the Business Growth Service and excited at the prospect of more seamless access to both local and national support for Coventry and Warwickshire businesses.

“This collaboration will help businesses find the right support when they need it most and we will continue to provide personalised support to local businesses, while being able to connect them with wider government resources through the new integrated system of the Business Growth Service.”

Businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire can access a wide range of support from the Business Growth Service at Business.gov.uk - Find the right support for your business or by contacting Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub at [email protected]