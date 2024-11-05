Delivering engineering excellence: Kigass celebrates 100 years serving British industry

Since its inception in 1924 the fourth-generation family business Kigass in Warwick has been a titan in UK engineering, consistently adapting and evolving its offering to meet the ever-increasingly stringent demands of its customers.

Established by Charles Wardman in London’s Mayfair the business later relocated to the centre of Leamington.

In just a few short months after it was formed, the company quickly established a solid reputation as a trailblazer, a leading manufacturer of top quality starter motors for diesel cars – a niche that allowed the company the scope for exponential growth with more American cars arriving in the UKWriting in “The Tatler” in February 1925 columnist W G Aston wrote: “This, let me tell you, is a pearl of price . . . It is called a Kigass (and) it works most perfectly . . . The engine leaps into life like a galvanised squirrel the moment you step on the start button.”

As time progressed the company transferred its skills and expertise to aerospace. Charles’ son Rex, a former RAF pilot who flew Churchill during the Second World War, took the helm and it was said that every aircraft which was flown in the Battle of Britain was fitted with a Kigass primer.

In 1957 the company accepted an offer to fix one of its new push-button primers on to Stirling Moss’ MG EX181, which went on to break a new land speed record of 245.64 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, shattering the previous record of 203mph set by Goldie Garnder shortly before the Second World War.

By the 1970s the Kigass name and reputation were well established in both the automotive and aerospace industries. It was at this point that Rex opted for retirement and was succeeded by son Arthur who had completed his apprenticeship at Vauxhall. With big growth ambitions for the company Arthur snapped up a number of wide-ranging businesses including plastics, springs, toolmaking and electronics. At the time Kigass counted Ford among its largest clients, supplying starting pumps for Ford tractors and manufacturing door handles for all Ford cars as well as Nissan and Honda.

In the late 1990s Arthur sold much of the business portfolio to an American company, yet held on to the individual premises of each of the businesses sold marking the launch of a property arm of Kigass. He also retained ownership of the engineering business which had been the very bedrock of the Kigass success story. With daughter Joanne Wardman-Smith joining the business she oversaw the property side which expanded into the retail, commercial and residential markets and is still thriving today.

Arthur passed away in 2015 after what Joanne affectionately labelled a 10-year apprenticeship under her father. Joanne is Managing Director of Kigass Ltd and remains a Director of Kigass Aero Components which counts Rolls Royce as a client of over 40 years – every Rolls Royce aircraft is fitted with a Kigass component - and F1 a client of more than a quarter of a century. The company also supplies the Ministry of Defence.

She said: “When my great grandfather established his business 100 years ago little could he have imagined the impact of that move and the legacy he would leave, employing generations of workers in Warwickshire and serving some of the best known names in British industry over several decades. Over the past century Kigass has been at the forefront of engineering in some of the most exacting industries and in that time has continued to evolve alongside those industries, working with arguably some of this country’s most celebrated disruptors.

“I am immensely proud of everything achieved by my great grandfather Charles, my grandfather Rex and father Arthur and I hope in turn they would be proud of the contribution Kigass continues to make to British industry today.

“With major names such as Rolls Royce, F1 and the MoD still among our clients demonstrates the exemplary level of skill and expertise we are able to provide. We are committed to continuing to deliver engineering excellence and our overarching aim is to continue evolving and ensuring Kigass is here for another century and beyond.”