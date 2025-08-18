Dunchurch McDonald's welcomes back customers after 'Convenience of the Future' restaurant redesign

Inside the new Dunchurch McDonald's

McDonald’s in Dunchurch, which is owned and operated by local Franchisee Glyn Pashley, has reopened after a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience for all.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew room which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee, Glyn Pashley, who owns and operates 26 McDonald’s restaurants said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Dunchurch restaurant and I’m excited to for both our customers and crew to see these changes! The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone. It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Dunchurch restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our restaurant team.”

Reopening of the Dunchurch McDonald's

While the traditional walk-in and Drive Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.