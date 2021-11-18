Family-owned funeral directors in south Warwickshire win national award

R. Locke & Son have won the ‘Family Business Award 2021’ at national Independent Funeral Director Business Awards - pictured: Colin, George and Rachel Locke. (Submitted photo).

Funeral directors in south Warwickshire have been recognised at the prestigious national Independent Funeral Director Business Awards.

R. Locke & Son has been named as the winners of the ‘Family Business Award 2021’ at an online awards ceremony.

Tracy Black, director of CBI (Confederation of British Industry) Scotland, helped judge the category. She said: "R. Locke & Son clearly demonstrated why they should win the best family business category.

"They’ve shown great innovation during the pandemic, and they’ve also continued to keep up with the pace of change, developing their social and digital media presence.

"They have great community spirit, with everyone in the firm involved in everything from scouts to sports, and last but not least, they continue to learn and develop their skills and they really do leverage off everyone’s expertise within the firm.”

The family business, which has premises in Brailes, Kineton and Wellesbourne, can trace its heritage back over 165 years, with the last 60 years being looked after by three generations of the Locke family. They have served their community since Raymond (the R in R. Locke & Son), started his apprenticeship in 1940, through to Colin and George, who run the business today supported by a dedicated team, many of which are also members of the Locke family.

Colin said: “It’s an honour to be even considered for such an award and it is truly a reflection of the dedication and compassion given by our team.”

In recognition of their well-deserved achievement, R. Locke & Son were presented with a trophy and certificate together with £200 for the charity of their choice, Myton Hospice.