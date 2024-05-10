Life-saving equipment installed at two fast food restaurants in Rugby borough
Local McDonald’s franchisee, Glyn Pashley, has introduced defibrillators at two Rugby sites.
The device, which is used in the event of cardiac arrest, has been installed in partnership with OurJay Foundation.
The charity was set up by Naomi Issitt, a Wolvey mother whose teenage son Jamie lost his life following a cardiac arrest.
Naomi set up the Foundation in her son’s memory to supply public access defibrillators in Rugby and beyond.
Glyn said: “I’m delighted that we can support our community and do our part to hopefully save lives with these easily accessible defibrillators.
"I’m keen to raise awareness of their existence in our local community so people have peace of mind that these vital machines are close at hand.
"If we make a difference to even one person’s life, it will be worth it.”
The defibrillators can be found at Leicester Road, Rugby and London Road, Dunchurch.