Generous staff at McDonalds helped spread the love this month by donating vital items to Rugby Foodbank.
Nearly 20 restaurants joined for the community campaign to donate more than 100 bags of food to six foodbanks.
Glyn Pashley, who owns and operates Daventry, Kettering and Corby restaurants, said: “The kindness shown by our employees has surpassed all expectations. It’s been fantastic to see the team across the 18 stores come together and support the community initiative so strong.”