McDonalds workers join to help provide food to Rugby people in need

“It’s been fanastic to see the team come together”

By Lucie Green
4 hours ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 10:11am

Generous staff at McDonalds helped spread the love this month by donating vital items to Rugby Foodbank.

Nearly 20 restaurants joined for the community campaign to donate more than 100 bags of food to six foodbanks.

Glyn Pashley, who owns and operates Daventry, Kettering and Corby restaurants, said: “The kindness shown by our employees has surpassed all expectations. It’s been fantastic to see the team across the 18 stores come together and support the community initiative so strong.”

Donating food to people in Rugby.
