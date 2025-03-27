New Warwick Castle hotel surpasses 10,000 visitor milestone

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western is backing Warwick Castle’s new hotel to build on a bumper opening period of trade, following a visit to mark English Tourism Week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the 60-bedroom medieval hotel opened its doors in the shadow of the castle last July, it has hosted more than 10,000 visitors, and in 2024 the castle saw a 52 per cent increase in overall overnight stays compared to 2023, according to Warwick Castle General Manager, Liam Bartlett.

It comes as both the castle and hotel are gearing up for a busy spring and summer on-site – including Comedy At The Castle, which is the Midlands’ biggest open-air comedy festival in May, and a Warwick Castle Live concert series in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Western MP paid a visit to Warwick Castle to mark English Tourism Week – which is a VisitEngland initiative celebrating the contribution tourism businesses make to local communities, and is being supported locally by south Warwickshire’s tourism board, Shakespeare’s England.

From left, Liam Bartlett (Warwick Castle), Sian Smith (Shakespeare’s England), and Matt Western MP

Liam Bartlett, General Manager at Warwick Castle, said: “Our new hotel has underlined to us that Warwick as a town thrives off events – both locally and further afield.

“Our clientele is very broad. The majority of our guests are visiting the Castle or Warwick, but this is complemented by business visitors too thanks to the central location of the town and convenient connectivity to the motorway and train networks.

“We often have people who are visiting conferences and exhibitions staying with us, or attending larger events in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is great not just for the hotel, but the local town too, as having more people staying locally – and for longer - ultimately helps to drive more footfall into the local community.”

Matt Western MP added: “We’re incredibly lucky to have such a stunning attraction and piece of history such as Warwick Castle on our doorstep and people understandably travel far and wide to come and visit it and our historic town.

“Tourism plays a major part in our local economy, and I welcomed the opportunity to view the hotel and the impressive facilities it provides visitors to our town.

“English Tourism Week is an important reminder of the fantastic attractions across the country, and it was great to visit what I would argue is one of the best!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakespeare’s England facilitated the meeting between Warwick Castle and Matt Western MP as part of English Tourism week, whose theme this year is ‘supporting people and places to drive growth.’

Sian Smith, Content and Digital Executive at Shakespeare’s England, commented: “It’s great to see both Warwick and the surrounding areas benefitting from this impressive new hotel.

“A hotel of this size really complements the existing local accommodation offer and is helping the town to welcome even more visitors who need a convenient base to stay as they explore the wider region, while also increasing dwell time in the local community.

“The early signs are really encouraging for the hotel ahead of a busy spring and summer season as the wider region gears up to welcome visitors from across the UK and the rest of the world.”