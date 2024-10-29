Following a recent series of contract wins, Midlands-based construction firm, O’Brien Contractors has begun enabling works at The University of Warwick as part of its £700m Connect Programme – the largest single investment in campus facilities across its entire 60-year history.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new science and engineering precinct will be built as part of the STEM Connect part of the programme. Working closely with Mace Group Ltd, the first phase of the 43-week project is expected to complete in summer 2025.

The new facility will allow the University to drive STEM innovation in the Midlands through its state-of-the-art learning and research facilities, as well as providing space for collaboration, public engagement and socialising. Once finalised, the precinct will also become home to specialist integrated teaching facilities for the Department of Chemistry and Physics, and the School of Engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The JCT Design & Build contract will see O’Brien Contractors conduct lead vital infrastructure works to support the wider project. Phase one works are set to include the construction of building platforms, erection of retaining walls and brand-new car parking facilities for staff and students, enhancing life on campus.

O’Brien Contractors begins work on new university science precinct

A new road junction is required to improve access to the new science and engineering precinct, resulting in the need for extensive utility provisions and diversions, including heating duty district mains. A new pumping station and drainage will also be constructed ahead of handover in July. Lance Gudger, director at O’Brien Contractors, said: “This is a hugely significant project for The University of Warwick, the Midlands as a whole, and the UK’s STEM sector. We’re extremely pleased to be involved.

“We’re a close neighbour to Warwick and the project allows us to make an impact on the local community too, from the jobs and social value we’re creating, to the legacy we are leaving at the university. We look forward to working closely with all the partners involved to help this flagship new facility come to life.”

O’Brien Contractors has extensive experience undertaking projects across the education sector, having previously delivered major schemes of work for Birmingham University, Joseph Chamberlain College and Solihull School, amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Mark Williams, Academic Director for the STEM Connect programme at The University of Warwick, said: “We’re extremely pleased to be working with O’Brien Contractors and huge progress has already been made on site, preparing the land for the next stage of the development. The team’s expertise and experience working within the higher education sector made them and ideal partner for the project and they are already making a positive impact.”