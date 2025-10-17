Silver award recognises Rugby council's exceptional support to the armed forces

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, visited the National Memorial Arboretum to receive the council's Employer Recognition Scheme silver award from Lieutenant Colonel Keith Spiers.

Rugby Borough Council has been awarded the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme silver award.

The Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) recognises employers which offer exceptional support to the armed forces community and go 'above and beyond' to deliver the pledges of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Organisations which sign up to the covenant promise to recognise the unique obligations of - and sacrifices made by - serving members of the armed forces, ex-service personnel and their families.

The covenant aims to ensure all members and former members of the armed forces face no disadvantage compared to other citizens in the provision of public and commercial services, while giving special consideration to individuals who have been injured or bereaved, when appropriate.

The council secured the ERS bronze award in 2024 and refreshed a number of its recruitment and general leave policies to qualify for the silver award, strengthening the council's support for the armed forces and reflecting the council's commitment to the covenant.

Changes include job applicants who serve, or have served, in the armed forces - and their families - must be offered an interview if the application meets all of the role's essential criteria.

The council now offers additional annual leave to reservists, who receive up to ten extra days of leave to undertake training commitments and qualify for unpaid leave or flexible working to complete other military duties.

Staff who volunteer at cadet forces now qualify for up to five days of additional leave to support training camps and other activities which benefit young people and promote the work of the armed forces, while the council has also committed to considering all requests for flexible working, emergency leave or unpaid leave from staff whose partner - or family member - has been deployed.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, visited the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to receive the ERS silver award from Lieutenant Colonel Keith Spiers, head of engagement at the Army Headquarters Centre.

Cllr O'Rourke said: "The principles of the Armed Forces Covenant recognise the service and sacrifices of members and former members of the armed forces, and the families who support them.

"The Employer Recognition Scheme silver award demonstrates Rugby Borough Council's commitment to building on the principles of the covenant by ensuring we're a forces-friendly organisation which not only values the service of members of the armed forces, but also recognises the value of employing members and former members of the forces, who bring unique skills and experience to the workplace."

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "We welcome the progress the council has made this year on the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme, gaining a silver award.

"We hope this and other awards indicate a positive response to ex-service people and their families."

For more information about working at Rugby Borough Council, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/careers

