Boy On The Roof opens windows to ADHD

Vamos Theatre keeps an ancient form alive with an up-to-date play about ADHD

Full mask theatre has a long history, stretching back to Japanese Noh theatre in the 14th century and beyond. It works by removing all facial expression from the actors, which in turn forces attention towards the movements of the body. When we remove everything to do with the face, including words, we engage more directly, more deeply with the emotions and behaviour of the characters.

That, one might say, is the theory behind Vamos Theatre’s unusual style of theatre, one which does indeed engage the audience at a visceral level. Worcester based Vamos has been doing full mask theatre for many years, and their latest production, Boy On The Roof, played at Warwick’s lovely Bridge House Theatre February 11-12, is a stunner.

For such an ancient art, Boy On The Roof uses a lot of technology. Screen projections show windows from inside two houses onto an ordinary street of terraced houses. The action on the screens and on the stage is precisely coordinated. Everyone wears masks, including all the passers-by on film, most of whom appear oblivious to the action within, until the final climax.

Emilie larger as Liam and Aron De Casmaker as Albert

Which one might say is part of the point of this funny, moving play about Liam (Emilie Largier). Liam has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a condition only recently recognised in schools and society as having a serious effect on the experience of the person with ADHD and those around them. Liam is bright, but he has difficulty concentrating on things that don’t directly interest him.

Consequently, his behaviour presents difficulties for his teacher and his mum (Angela Laverick) as he can’t seem to sit still and he expresses his frustration in ferocious outbursts. Things look bad for Liam as he struggles to maintain some sort of identity in a world that just doesn’t get him, till he meets an elderly neighbour, Albert (Aron de Casmaker), a lonely widower, with whom he strikes up an unusual bond over a game of chess. Each of them is lonely in their own way.

There is conflict as well as affection – Liam and Albert fall out briefly - but there is resolution too in a (literally) spectacular demonstration of Liam’s unquestionable talents.

The play could suffer from message-overload, but so vibrant is the action, so exactly choreographed the technology, and so poignant the characters and the story, that we give ourselves up to it willingly. The writer and director, Rachael Savage based her play on extensive research and interviews with people with ADHD.

Angela Laverick as Mum

Boy On The Roof has been recognised by The Stage newspaper as one of the “Top 50 Shows of the Year” in 2024, and one can see why. As well as providing a great night's entertainment, it does more to enhance understanding of neurodiversity than a hundred policy directives. It goes on tour now until mid-March. Catch it if you can.

See https://www.vamostheatre.co.uk/shows/show/boy-on-the-roof#diary for dates.