Coventry museums in line for six-figure funding boost

The Herbert Art Gallery & Museum is managed by Culture Coventry

Coventry’s cultural venues have received a major boost thanks to a £20 million government grant designed to support the long-term futures of museums nationwide.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Culture Coventry has secured a £384,000 grant from Arts Council England’s Museum Renewal Fund.

The investment will help Culture Coventry develop its programming, improve sustainability and evolve its business models – ensuring its venues, which include the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum, continue to inspire and engage local communities for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charitable trust, which was established in 2013, also manages the Coventry Transport Museum and the Lunt Roman Fort.

Arts Council England and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced 75 organisations across the country would receive a share of the £20 million fund to protect access to museums and their collections for their communities.

Marguerite Nugent, Cultural Director at CV Life, of which Culture Coventry is part, said: “This is fantastic news for Coventry’s museums. The funding provides a welcome boost for the teams working hard to bring cultural experiences to the widest possible audiences across the city.

“At a time when the sector in general faces widespread challenges, it will play an important role in the development of new and innovative programmes in support of a sustainable future for our museums here in Coventry, so that we can continue to provide groundbreaking, engaging access to culture for residents and visitors alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Johnson, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England said: “Museums can inspire, empower and enrich people’s lives. DCMS’s Museum Renewal Fund aims to help museums become more financially resilient so they can continue to be enjoyed by their communities for years to come.

“We’re pleased to be supporting Culture Coventry with £384,000 to make improvements across their three venues, including re-displaying the city’s natural history collections and further repositioning The Herbert as a creative hub.”

The Museum Renewal Fund is part of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund, announced in February 2025 as part of the government’s Plan for Change to support economic growth and increase opportunities nationwide.