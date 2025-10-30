Dunchurch swimmer joins elite athletes from across the globe for Deaflympics

Dunchurch swimmer Charlotte Gower will join other elite athletes from across the globe to compete in the Deaflympics.

Charlotte, 15, will be flying to Tokyo to represent Team GB in one of the world’s oldest multi-sport events, first held in 1924.

Much like the Olympics, it brings together top athletes from a wide range of sports, including swimming, athletics, basketball, and football.

Every competitor is deaf or hard of hearing, and events rely on visual signals instead of sound.

Charlotte will be competing in 12 swimming events over six days, with each event involving both heats and finals.

Her mum Rachel, said: “Unlike Olympic and Paralympic athletes, deaf elite athletes do not receive government funding, so Charlotte has had to self-fund her trip.

"As part of her fundraising efforts, she completed a sponsored 9.5km swim in just two and a half hours.”

It’s the 100 year anniversary of the Deaflympics this year and Charlotte, who also has epilepsy, can’t wait to take to the water.

“The response has been incredible,” Rachel added.

"Charlotte has been deeply touched by the generosity of friends, family, and members of the public, helped by a feature on BBC Midlands Today.

While there’s still much work to be done to raise awareness about the lack of funding for elite deaf athletes, Charlotte is incredibly excited to take part in her first international competition — and we couldn’t be more proud.”

The event takes place from November 15-26 and Charlotte said it’s a “great honour” to be competing.