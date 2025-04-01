Hedgehog Society wins Smiley Charity Film Awards’ Grand Prix People’s Choice Award 2025

Still from The Littlest Hoglet

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) is delighted to have scooped one of the top accolades at the Smiley Charity Film Awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards showcased some of the year’s best charity films alongside a star-studded guest list – with BHPS’ animation The Littlest Hoglet holding off fierce competition to win the overall People’s Choice Award!

Created with production company Liquona and narrated by environmentalist Chris Packham, The Littlest Hoglet follows the misadventures of a young hedgehog who accidentally teaches us how to make our gardens safer, more welcoming spaces for hedgehogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film spotlights how hedgehog populations in the UK are in serious decline – and as they’re a great indicator species, if they are not coping well, why it should ring alarm bells for other species, including humans.

Grand Prix People's Choice Award

Fay Vass, Chief Executive of BHPS said “We were delighted when our name was announced as the winner of the Grand Prix People’s Choice Award – what an honour! Huge thanks go to Liquona for bringing the Littlest Hoglet to life, Chris Packham for giving his time and his voice to support our cause, and to all our fans and followers who voted!

“The Littlest Hoglet is helping us spread the word about all the things we can do to help hedgehogs not only survive in the wild but to thrive. For it to be recognised by the film industry and seen by even more people means so much to us and our dwindling hedgehog populations.

“There were so many wonderful charities and causes represented at the ceremony - many far larger organisations than us, so we were especially grateful to have received the most overall votes from our fantastic supporters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Erasmus and Tom Hooker, Littlest Hoglet Directors, Liquona.com, said "We love it when two passions collide— and for us there’s nothing more rewarding than using our filmmaking skills to promote conservation. In 2024, 3,300 schools joined the campaign, inspiring kids to make their communities more hedgehog-friendly. With this award, we hope to spark an even bigger movement in 2025!"

Watch The Littlest Hoglet now and be inspired to make Britain hedgehog-friendly and help the littlest hoglets in your own neighbourhood!