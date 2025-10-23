Julie's nostalgic artwork impresses judges

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:49 BST
Stephen Baker poses with fellow student Julie Krajicek as she accepts her award.placeholder image
Local artist Julie Krajicek was delighted to collect her prize and trophy at Art at the Alex, after winning these during the Summer Art Exhibition there.

The owners of the Alex, Chris Pegler and Steve Davies selected her work because it reminded them on times past, when there was a lot more formality and less spontaneity in children's parties.

'It prompts a real sense of deja vu for a certain generation', 'says Julie: 'I am thrilled to win this award, its lovely to hear that something within my work resonates with other people!'

The work shown in this photo is 'The birthday party: Cake', which was displayed alongside her other work 'The birthday party: Jelly' at the show.

Even more impressive than winning is that its Julie's first time exhibiting at the Alex.

She was encouraged to apply by Steve Baker, a classmate at Percival Guildhouse, Rugby where they are following the course 'Painting figures and portraits from photographs' taught by Jo Bryan.

