Julie's nostalgic artwork impresses judges
The owners of the Alex, Chris Pegler and Steve Davies selected her work because it reminded them on times past, when there was a lot more formality and less spontaneity in children's parties.
'It prompts a real sense of deja vu for a certain generation', 'says Julie: 'I am thrilled to win this award, its lovely to hear that something within my work resonates with other people!'
The work shown in this photo is 'The birthday party: Cake', which was displayed alongside her other work 'The birthday party: Jelly' at the show.
Even more impressive than winning is that its Julie's first time exhibiting at the Alex.
She was encouraged to apply by Steve Baker, a classmate at Percival Guildhouse, Rugby where they are following the course 'Painting figures and portraits from photographs' taught by Jo Bryan.