Pussycat, pussycat, where have you been? Rugby cat hitched ride to seaside in bodywork of car

A missing Rugby cat has been found safe and well after a little excursion to the seaside.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charli Sinnett said mischievous Midna is now back at home after her unplanned holiday.

She climbed into the car which later travelled around 150 miles to a holiday park near Great Yarmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frantic Charli said she was “worried sick” when her feline, who is microchipped, went missing last Wednesday.

Reunited - Charli Sinnett and mischievous Midna.

“She really went on quite the journey,” said Charli.

"Midna travelled all the way to the east coast in the bodywork of a car from Rugby.

"She has been to see the vets and other than being a bit sore and losing 500g, she’s in good health. She’s very happy to be home and catching up on some much needed rest.”

Charli praised the family who rescued her from the car.

She said: “Thank you again Caitlin Webster-Vaughan, Trevor Vaughan, Michael Vaughan and all your family for looking out for my baby girl.”