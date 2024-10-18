Rugby Community Champions offer advice on food growing and composting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby Borough Council and sustainable gardening charity Garden Organic team up with local volunteers to protect nature by showing just how easy it is to grow your own organic food and flowers.

This new climate action partnership is aimed at championing “the organic way” in the borough.

The partnership will provide support to volunteer Community Champions, who will offer training and advice to residents around growing their own food, composting, preventing waste and using natural methods to promote healthy, productive and sustainable gardens and green spaces.

Veg can be grown in a window box trough

During the 11-month project, Rugby Borough Council, Garden Organic and residents will work together to nurture land, inspire growing and greenspace activities, embed sustainability in gardening practices, and impact positively on biodiversity.

Through its research, campaigning, community and conservation work Garden Organic, based at Ryton Gardens near Coventry, promotes organic growing, composting and citizen science to help people cultivate healthier, biodiverse and sustainable growing spaces.

Commenting on the project’s importance, Garden Organic’s CEO Fiona Taylor said:

“Organic gardening and composting are two of the most positive actions we can all take in helping nature to recover. Our volunteers are central to showing people how to get started. Their enthusiasm is infectious, and they take part in training people up in gardening and composting skills. The idea is to equip people with straightforward ways they can recycle their garden and kitchen waste, while also advising them on how to garden in the very best way to boost biodiversity. Partnership working is the best way to reach our local communities and, as a local organisation, we’re delighted to be doing so with our own borough council in Rugby.”

Mixed veg can be grown in a one meter raised bed

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships and Welling said:

“I am really excited for this partnership, to engage with volunteers and residents. This is timely as we see Rugby move forward in its Climate Strategy, progressing work in climate adaptation in which biodiversity is an important feature.

“Engagement with residents, parishes, and communities is crucial to deliver meaningful change at a local level. The Council must work effectively with third sector organisations like Garden Organic as equal partners, in aligning our shared priorities to deliver joint action, for the Borough to continue to thrive.”

To find out more about Garden Organic or support its work by becoming a member visit: www.gardenorganic.org.uk

For information on the partnership, and to get involved, email: [email protected]