Thai Festival returns to Warwick

June 28th & 29th Warwick welcomes the orient for the 20th year!

Warwick Rotary Club partners with Magic of Thailand and a trusted format of traders, dancers, musicians and monks to bring the sights and sounds of the orient to the town. Last year’s event saw thousands enjoy two days of music and dance accompanied by a variety of Thai foods. The club has run this event ever since the Tsunami in 2004 raising funds for charity.

The festival will be open from 10.00am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, with the racecourse hosting Buddhist monks, Thai boxers, dancers and musicians, with plenty of stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

Buddhist Monks start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders. On stage throughout the day will be a top class presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, lady boys, music, Thai boxing and cookery demonstrations.

Tickets are on sale for £6 each (under 15’s free) in advance on-line from Magic of Thailand website, www.magicofthailand.co.uk or you can buy on the gate.

The racecourse is next to the town centre and parking is handy, and the grandstands provide shelter should there be any showers. Meet up with your friends, or make new ones surrounded by the sights and sounds of Bangkok.

So put June 28th & 29th in your diary and come prepared for a great day out or make a weekend of it!

The event is supported by Warwick Castle, Startin Kia Warwick and Tourism Authority of Thailand, with Warwick District Council advising on delivering a safe event for everyone. Rotary proceeds go to charitable causes.