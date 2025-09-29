The Myton Hospices continues partnership with Let’s Create and Reuse to champion sustainable fashion and creativity across Coventry and Warwickshire

The Myton Hospices is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with Let’s Create and Reuse, supporting innovative upcycling and sustainable creativity projects across Coventry and Warwickshire.

This Arts Council England (ACE) funded initiative offers young people and members of the public the opportunity to transform second-hand materials into new pieces, from wearable art and embellished bags to textile self-portraits and wall hangings, all whilst learning about environmental sustainability and circular fashion. By inspiring the next generation of designers and artists, the programme encourages more sustainable choices in textile design practices and raises awareness of the environmental impact of fast fashion.

The fast fashion industry is a significant contributor to global environmental damage, with 85% of textiles ending up in landfill each year. Denim production alone consumes vast amounts of water, chemicals, and energy, contributing to water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. By redirecting materials that would otherwise be recycled as rag, Let’s Create and Reuse gives them a new lease of life, reducing waste and showcasing the value and potential of pre-loved items.

Now in its second year of support, The Myton Hospices provides unsellable clothes and textiles for participants to use, including denim, 100% cotton garments, trims and other haberdashery items. To date, the initiative has already diverted over 413kg of Myton’s clothing from landfill.

Earlier this year, Evergreen School, a special educational needs school in Warwick, completed its programme with Let’s Create and Reuse. Students designed and created their own textile self-portraits, celebrating individuality and artistic expression through donated Myton materials.

This September, the project expands further with a new cohort involving Kenilworth School and Sixth Form, Christ The King CofE Academy in Solihull, and the new Oakley School in Bishops Tachbrook. The wider community will also be able to take part through drop-in workshops at Tile Hill and Allesley libraries in Coventry. Each group will explore themes of fashion, sustainability and design through a series of workshops, resulting in unique creations made entirely from repurposed materials.

At the end of the programme, participants’ work will be celebrated at a final showcase hosted at Coventry University. The pieces will also be displayed in the windows of nearby Myton charity shops as part of the charity’s ‘Reuse, Recycle, Rewear… be a Sustainable Shopper’ campaign, enabling local communities to admire the creativity behind each piece while raising awareness of sustainable fashion in action.

Libby Esler, Artistic Director at ArtLabTry and part of Let’s Create and Reuse, said:

“It’s been incredible to see students, from both primary and secondary schools, light up as they realise the environmental power of creativity! Through hands-on workshops – and thanks to The Myton Hospices’ amazing clothing donations – we’ve turned conversations about fast fashion into real action. These young people aren’t just learning about sustainability, they’re leading it, one up-cycled stitch at a time.”

Anna Clarke, Innovative Business Lead and member of Broadweavers and Clothiers Guild, and part of Let’s Create and Reuse, said:

“This programme proves that education can be exciting and impactful. With support from Myton, we’ve helped students connect the dots between climate change and their own wardrobes – all while building practical life skills and critical thinking. It’s about inspiring a new generation to see that sustainable choices start right where they are.”

Clare Baffin, Retail Development Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

“This project perfectly reflects our commitment to sustainability and we’re so proud to see unsellable items being used in such a creative and impactful way – not only reducing waste, but also inspiring young people and the wider community to reimagine what’s possible with pre-loved materials.”

The Myton Hospices is proud to be part of this collaboration, which brings together sustainability, creativity, and inclusivity. The charity is grateful to all who donate to its shops. Whilst the preference is always to sell items to raise vital funds, this initiative ensures that some unsellable items can still make a meaningful impact.

For more information about Let’s Create and Reuse, visit www.letscreateandreuse.com

To donate your quality pre-loved items or find your nearest Myton shop, visit www.mytonhospice.org/Shops