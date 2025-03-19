The Woodsman to host exclusive tasting evening with Welcombe Hills Vineyard!

The Woodsman Restaurant, located within Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon, is to host an exclusive tasting evening with wines from Welcombe Hills Vineyard on Thursday 3 April.

The special event will feature a carefully curated 7 course tasting menu, paired with 5 exceptional wines produced just 3 miles from Stratford-upon-Avon. Diners will be able to discover what makes Stratford-upon-Avon such a perfect location for wine production and the secrets behind their celebrated vintages.

The Woodsman, which has 2 AA Rosettes, is headed up by restaurateur Mike Robinson, co-owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham. Led by Executive Head Chef Greg Newman, The Woodsman delivers an exceptional dining experience with focus on sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced produce. Welcombe Wines Vineyard has been a cornerstone of the local wine scene for the past 20 years, earning accolades and a reputation as one of the UK’s premier wine producers.

The menu will feature snacks on arrival, followed by wild garlic & Spenwood “Chelsea buns”, ‘Fish & chips’, Wye valley asparagus, Chalk stream trout, and Creedy carver duck breast, followed by ‘Rhubarb & Custard’ and Brown butter Madeleines.

Greg Newman

Executive Chef, Greg Newman said, “Our tasting menu will be expertly paired with wines from Welcombe Hills, known for their award-winning range. The unique wine pairings will highlight the best of local flavours and diners will get the chance to delve into their rich history and taste the fruits of their labour.

Spaces for this event are limited. The price is £130 per person. For more information about The Woodsman please visit https://thewoodsmanrestaurant.co.uk/.