NLS students achieve outstanding A Level and BTEC results

What is especially gratifying is that the vast majority of our students have successfully secured their preferred university choices. An impressive 94% of those who applied for higher education have gained places at either their first or second choice universities. Our students are set to embark on a diverse range of degree courses in subjects as varied as Art, Medicine, Natural Sciences, Architecture, Psychology, Physiotherapy, Economics, Law, Engineering, Graphic Design, and Politics. Alongside these, traditional subjects such as Maths, English, Sciences, History, Geography, Computing and Business remain popular and continue to draw strong interest from our students.

It’s truly inspiring to see our students taking the next steps in their academic journeys at some of the top universities in the country. We are proud to see them spread across the UK, with destinations including Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Durham, Edinburgh, Exeter, Liverpool, Loughborough, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Oxford and Warwick, to name just a few. The range of courses and universities reflects both the ambition and breadth of talent among our students.

Today’s results are a moment for celebration, not only for the students themselves but also for their families and our entire school community. These outcomes are a product of sustained effort, collaboration and resilience. I would like to thank our dedicated staff who have supported our students every step of the way, ensuring they were well-prepared for their exams and for the future beyond school.

Mike Lowdell Headteacher said: ‘I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our Year 13 students at North Leamington School who have once again achieved outstanding A Level and BTEC results! The hard work, commitment, and determination of our students have resulted in an excellent set of grades that place our school within the very top percentiles for performance nationally – a standard we have consistently maintained for many years. This year’s results are particularly impressive, with an overall pass rate of 99%. 63% of all A Level grades achieved were A*-B, a testament to the high academic standards and dedication of both our students and staff. Such achievements are not just a reflection of individual brilliance but of a collective culture of excellence that our school continues to foster. A special note of congratulations to the 24 students who gained all A*-A grades with both Peter Bush and Finn Robinson securing all A*’s.

To our Year 13 students: you have shown incredible resolve and determination during your time with us and your success today is richly deserved. We wish you every success in your future studies and careers, confident that you are fully equipped to thrive in whatever path you choose.

Well done to all!

Mike LowdellHead Teacher