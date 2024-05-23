University of Warwick’s School Tasking creator attended Royal Garden Party for services to education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Ali Struthers from the University of Warwick attended the prestigious Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace this week, in recognition of her services to education. Nominated by the Department for Education, Dr Struthers is the visionary behind ‘School Tasking’ the pioneering widening participation initiative that’s now a national programme.

'School Tasking’ brings law lessons into primary schools in lower-income areas. This innovative programme, supported by Alex Horne, the official creator of Channel 4's "Taskmaster," aims to inspire young minds and broaden their educational horizons through engaging and interactive learning experiences.

Initially a local initiative across Coventry and Warwickshire, 'School Tasking' has seen remarkable growth and is now embraced by over 30 higher education institutions across the UK and Ireland. The programme's sessions have positively impacted over 2,000 children, offering them unique opportunities to learn about the law and its relevance to their lives and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Blagburn, head of Widening Participation at the University of Warwick said: "We are thrilled to see Dr Struthers recognised for her exceptional dedication and innovative approach to education. Her work with 'School Tasking' exemplifies our commitment to widening participation and making a real difference in the lives of young people from diverse backgrounds."

Dr Ali Struthers and partner Chris Tyler at the Royal Garden Party

Taskmaster’s Alex Horne sent his congratulations: “After receiving my honorary doctorate for working on this project with Ali, it’s about time she gets some recognition for her commitment to widening participation as well as her love of Taskmaster.

The success of the project is thanks to Ali’s fun approach to education and her passion and commitment to the project. It’s such a brilliant way to get children excited about learning and it’s a pleasure to be a part of it.”

Dr Ali Struthers commented: “I am over the moon to have been nominated for the creation of School Tasking. I’ve always been passionate about outreach work with primary-aged children and firmly believe it is never too early to take university knowledge into the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad