University of Warwick’s School Tasking creator attended Royal Garden Party for services to education
and live on Freeview channel 276
'School Tasking’ brings law lessons into primary schools in lower-income areas. This innovative programme, supported by Alex Horne, the official creator of Channel 4's "Taskmaster," aims to inspire young minds and broaden their educational horizons through engaging and interactive learning experiences.
Initially a local initiative across Coventry and Warwickshire, 'School Tasking' has seen remarkable growth and is now embraced by over 30 higher education institutions across the UK and Ireland. The programme's sessions have positively impacted over 2,000 children, offering them unique opportunities to learn about the law and its relevance to their lives and communities.
Paul Blagburn, head of Widening Participation at the University of Warwick said: "We are thrilled to see Dr Struthers recognised for her exceptional dedication and innovative approach to education. Her work with 'School Tasking' exemplifies our commitment to widening participation and making a real difference in the lives of young people from diverse backgrounds."
Taskmaster’s Alex Horne sent his congratulations: “After receiving my honorary doctorate for working on this project with Ali, it’s about time she gets some recognition for her commitment to widening participation as well as her love of Taskmaster.
The success of the project is thanks to Ali’s fun approach to education and her passion and commitment to the project. It’s such a brilliant way to get children excited about learning and it’s a pleasure to be a part of it.”
Dr Ali Struthers commented: “I am over the moon to have been nominated for the creation of School Tasking. I’ve always been passionate about outreach work with primary-aged children and firmly believe it is never too early to take university knowledge into the classroom.
School Tasking was designed to harness the pure joy of Taskmaster and to use it to engage and inspire Year 5 pupils in Widening Participation schools and I’m thrilled to have been able to roll out the project across the country.