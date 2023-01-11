A state-of-the art endoscopy unit could be on its way to Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross to meet growing demand.

The main entrance at St Cross. Photo: Google Street View.

Hospital trust UHCW is working with Portakabin on an application for planning permission for a new building on the site of the hospital’s old recreation room, that will expand the endoscopy service in Rugby.

The rec room has already been demolished and the application is for a new, part one-, part two-storey building to replace it, providing three endoscopy treatment rooms and the support areas to go with it.

The plan – ref R22/1348 – was submitted just before Christmas, with the design and access statement provided by Portakabin setting out the reasons for the application and what the new building will offer.

It says: ‘The building is an essential facility required to meet a growing demand of patients requiring a range of endoscopy procedures and is an expansion on current provision at the Hospital of St Cross site.

‘The new endoscopy building will be a replacement for an existing single endoscopy facility within the main hospital building and a temporary facility currently established to meet demand’.

UHCW also has a five-room endoscopy unit at Walsgrave.

With Portakabin’s involvement, the new unit at St Cross will be largely built off-site on a modular basis, to minimise disruption at the hospital and gain environmental efficiencies by carrying out the bulk of the work at its manufacturing site.