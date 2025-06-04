Weight loss injections including Mounjaro and Wegovy have became household names. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

New UK research reveals that combining weight loss injections with coaching and regular tracking can lead to 53% more effective results.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People prescribed weight loss injections could lose 53% more weight if they regularly track their weight or complete even one coaching session, according to new UK research from Voy and Imperial College London.

The large-scale study of nearly 60,000 patients found that those who combined their prescription weight loss medication (such as Wegovy or Mounjaro) with behavioural support tools—like health coaching and weight tracking—achieved significantly better results than those relying on medication alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest research highlights that injectable weight loss treatments are not a quick fix. Instead, they work best as part of a broader, long-term approach to lifestyle change.

The study showed that patients who weigh themselves at least once a week lose 53% more weight than those who don’t, and just one health coaching session is also linked to 53% more weight loss.

Tracking weight loss progress using the Voy app, part of a behaviour-led programme supporting Wegovy and Mounjaro users. | Voy

Patients who engage with the Voy app’s digital behaviour change tools consistently see greater progress, the study also revealed.

In fact, Voy patients who used medication in combination with coaching and tracking lost more weight in just four months than those who relied solely on the medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more engaged people were, the better their results,” said Dr David Huang, Director of Clinical Innovation at Voy. “That means regular check-ins, coaching, and using digital tools that help build sustainable habits.”

Interestingly, the study also identified key differences between age and gender groups. Women aged 55+ were the most likely to track their weight and attend coaching sessions. On average, they tracked their weight six times per month and attended five coaching sessions per programme—more than any other group.

Men aged 18–24, by contrast, were the least engaged, tracking weight just three times a month and attending fewer than one coaching session.

These behaviours directly correlated with weight loss outcomes—those who engaged more lost more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coaching sessions are part of Voy's digital support package | Voy

The study also revealed striking regional differences across the UK. The greatest weight loss was recorded in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the West Midlands and the Southeast.

Although the reasons for these differences are still being explored, they underline how personalised and regionally tailored support may improve outcomes.

Even small actions made a difference. Patients who attended two coaching sessions per month lost 6% more weight, while those who tracked their weight 9–12 times a month saw a 3% improvement compared to those who tracked less frequently.

And in weight loss, every percentage point counts. Just 10% weight loss is enough to lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The results show that medication alone isn’t enough for long-term success,” said Dr Austen El-Osta from Imperial College London. “This study gives real-world evidence that behaviour change is essential to effective, lasting weight loss.”

Enter your email address on the Voy website to get 20% off | Voy

GLP-1 medications like semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) are widely regarded as a major breakthrough in weight management. But as this study shows, they are most effective when combined with coaching, tracking, and lifestyle support.

Voy’s medically guided programme aims to deliver that complete package—pairing medication with personalised coaching and an easy-to-use app to help patients build new habits and track their progress.

Those interested in exploring prescription weight loss treatments should speak to a medical professional, as these medications are not suitable for everyone and require individual eligibility assessments.