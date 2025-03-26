Four great whisky deals in the Spring Amazon event | Amazon

Top whisky picks in the Amazon Spring Sale – including Woven Homemade at £35.98, Lagavulin, Jura and Gentleman Jack with big savings

I always scour the big Amazon sale events for whisky bargains – and on Prime Day last year I spotted some real corkers, one of which was the Woven featured here. I’m genuinely delighted to see it back in the Spring Sale, especially knowing how many readers gave this little-known brand a try and, like me, became true fans.

This time around, the selection in Amazon’s whisky deals really rewards a bit of exploration. Beyond the obvious big names, there are some smart picks tucked away that offer excellent flavour and genuinely good value.

I’ve pulled together four standout drams – including the Woven – that I think will give you that warm glow, both from the taste and from the satisfaction of having saved a decent few quid.

Woven Homemade blended whisky – a Leith-made beauty with real character

The Woven Homemade is back – and still an absolute steal. This small-batch blended Scotch is made in Leith, combining two Speyside single malts with grain whisky from Edinburgh’s North British Distillery. It’s finished in not one but two different types of sherry cask, giving it a rich, fruity depth that feels far more premium than the price suggests.

There’s sweetness, spice and just enough structure to keep you coming back for another sip. It’s the kind of bottle that makes you pause mid-dram and think: “Hang on, why is this only £35.98?”

Lagavulin 16 – a smoky classic under £65

It wouldn’t be a serious whisky roundup without a bold Islay malt, and the Lagavulin 16 is an absolute icon. If you like your whisky rich, smoky and uncompromising, this is the dram to grab – especially with over £20 off.

At £62, it’s not cheap, but considering this usually edges towards £85+, it’s still a strong buy for one of the most beloved single malts around.

Gentleman Jack – 36% off this ultra-smooth Tennessee whiskey

If you’re after something mellow, Gentleman Jack is a smart pick – and at just £22.99, it’s offering one of the biggest discounts in this year’s sale. The RRP is £36, so you’re saving 36% – a great deal for a premium Tennessee bottle.

What sets it apart? It’s charcoal mellowed not once but twice – once before ageing, and again after – giving it a soft, almost silky finish that works just as well neat as it does in a cocktail.

Jura Single Malt – island whisky with 27% off the RRP

Jura’s signature single malt is one of those bottles that often gets overlooked – but at £33 in the Spring Sale, it’s worth serious consideration. That’s 27% off the usual price of £45.

Taste-wise, you’re getting coastal saltiness, a hint of smoke, and dried fruit from the sherry cask finish – it’s a beautifully balanced dram, and a brilliant intro to island whiskies if you’re still testing the waters.

Whether you’re stocking up the cabinet, hunting for a gift, or just curious to try something different, these spring whisky deals are genuinely worth a look. Just don’t wait too long – prices tend to bounce back once the sale ends.